SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department were called to 350 Liberty Street for a car fire.
Fire Capt. Drew Garrett says there are no reported injuries. Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating the cause of the fire.
by: Kayleigh Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
Credit: Springfield Fire Department
