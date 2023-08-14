SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is looking for those interested in becoming a firefighter.

Members of the city of Springfield Fire Department held an open house at the Department of Fire Services in Indian Orchard this Monday evening. Those who attended got an understanding of what it takes to be a firefighter along with the preparation of drill school. With eight fire stations in the city, the Chief of Training for Springfield Fire Department, Robert McCaffrey tells 22News they are always looking to fill vacancies.

“There’s a large call volume, it’s just growing every day, every year,” said McCaffrey. “And then with the retirements and injuries, it’s a revolving door sometimes. We just have to keep putting firefighters on.”

He adds vacancies usually open up every 5 months. And below are the following eligibility requirements: