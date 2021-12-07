Springfield Fire Department reacts to house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters have been putting out a fire on Alden street since around just after 5 a.m.

While a statement has not yet been issued by the Springfield Fire Department, 22News reporter Katrina Kincade is on location at the scene of the fire. 22News reports that fire crews are on the second floor of a home on Alden Street. While there do not seem to be many flames emanating from the building multiple fire crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story, WWLP will provided updates as additional details are released.