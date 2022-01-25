Springfield Fire Department rescues injured construction worker on West York Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Fire Department were called to 75 West York Street after receiving reports about a construction worker that was injured from a fall.

According to a tweet by Springfield Fire Department, a rescue squad and truck went to 75 West York Street and rescued the man after falling and being injured at the construction site. Photos shared by the fire department show that they had to use that rescue basket to get the man out of the work site.

Courtesy of Springfield Fire Dept.

Courtesy of Springfield Fire Dept.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is reported to have serious injuries.

