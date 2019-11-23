One person dead after house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead after a house fire in Springfield Friday night.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Teatrault told 22News, firefighters responded to a house fire at 125 Yale Street Friday.

When 22News crews arrived heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming out of the two-and a-half story wooden structure.

Teatrault said the house currently has no official residents, but one person was inside when it caught fire. That person died as a result.

Firefighters are still working to bring the fire under control.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will bring you any updates as soon as more information becomes available.