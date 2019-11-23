One person dead after house fire in Springfield

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead after a house fire in Springfield Friday night.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Teatrault told 22News, firefighters responded to a house fire at 125 Yale Street Friday.

When 22News crews arrived heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming out of the two-and a-half story wooden structure.

Teatrault said the house currently has no official residents, but one person was inside when it caught fire. That person died as a result.

Firefighters are still working to bring the fire under control.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will bring you any updates as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories