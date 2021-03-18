Springfield Fire Department swears in 10 new members

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department held a swearing-in ceremony Thursday for 10 new firefighters.

Mayor Domenic Sarno joined Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi for the ceremony at the Department of Fire Services Springfield Campus.

22News spoke with two newly-pinned firefighters who said one of the greatest parts of the job is the brotherhood that comes along with it.

Sean Lemke said, “I’m just happy and proud, we started day one, none of us knew each other and now we’re brothers. It’s very nice.”

“Seeing the character development out of those who I served with and having the best of it brought out for myself,” Raushaun James added. “So, I have a lot of trust and faith in these guys.”

These 10 new firefighters were serving at different fire houses throughout the city.