Springfield Fire Department to carry EpiPens

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department will be carrying an EpiPen starting next week.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, Starting March 10 every front line piece of apparatus in the City of Springfield will have Epinephrine on them.

Epinephrine is a medication used in emergencies to treat serious allergic reactions to insect stings/bites, foods, drugs or other substances. It’s an injection that acts quickly to improve breathing, stimulate the heart, raise dropping blood pressure, reverse hives, and reduce swelling of the face, lips, and throat.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi will be discussing the program on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Fire Department.