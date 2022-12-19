SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local first responders took part in the season of giving with a toy drive for families in need this holiday.

The Springfield Fire Department along with the International Association of Firefighters Local 648 hosted a toy distribution for families Monday evening.

Tt was a drive-thru event where every vehicle that came through got a toy to help make a child’s holiday dream come true.

Organizers asked that each vehicle have a child and guardian present in order to get a gift.