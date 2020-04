SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a porch fire Sunday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte told 22News, crews were called to 36 Dickinson Street where they located a porch fire on the first floor. Piemonte said the fire was knocked down quickly and no injuries have been reported. The fire caused minor damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Dickinson Street was blocked off for a period of time but has now been reopened.

PHOTOS: