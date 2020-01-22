Springfield Fire Dept. issues warning after calling off rescue at Venture Pond

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department is warning people to stay off the ice after firefighters were called to Venture Pond for a possible ice rescue Tuesday afternoon.

A resident near Collingwood Road in Springfield called 911 after reportedly seeing someone on the ice, but moments later not being able to locate that person.

According to Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, when the fire department arrived they saw a hole in the ice and hockey equipment in the surrounding area.

The Springfield Fire dive team searched under the ice for several hours but were relieved from their duties, after a man called the department, identifying himself as the person who fell through the ice earlier.

The man was uninjured but the outcome could have been much worse.

“The ice is not safe on local ponds,” Commissioner Calvi warns. “Just because it’s been cold the last couple days, last week it was 60 degrees, all the water was open so just because the ponds are glazed over does not mean it’s safe to go on.”

Here are some red flags to look out for to ensure the safety of the ice for yourself.

If there is a large gap between the land and the ice mass that means that ice is melting

Visible water on top of the ice

Never go on the ice alone

It’s important to consider all ice as potentially dangerous even if it is the recommended 4 inches thick.