Springfield Fire Department mourning loss of one of their own

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts announced the line of duty death of Kevin Welz.

The union said he died from occupational cancer. He was 64 years old.

According to his obituary, Welz served as a Springfield firefighter for 32 years.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sampson’s Chapel of the Acres on Tinkham Road.

A funeral will be held Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church on Chestnut Street in Springfield.