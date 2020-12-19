Springfield fire officials reminding residents to clean their chimney

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters are reminding homeowners about the importance of chimney maintenance, after a house fire on Mulberry Street Thursday night.

A home at 124 Mulberry Street caught on fire just before 10 p.m. on Thursday night. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, one of the easiest ways to prevent chimney fires is to get it inspected every year.

Piemonte added it’s crucial that a professional handles the inspection.

He told 22News, “When they’re doing an inspection, they’re basically looking for the integrity of the brick mortar, making sure that the brick mortar’s not cracked, making sure that bricks aren’t falling out of the chimney. They’re also looking for a chimney cap on top of the chimney so that there’s no water getting in the chimney or vegetation.”

According to the state Fire Marshal’s Office, heating is the second leading cause of fires in the winter season. So, make sure there’s nothing flammable within 3 feet of every direction of the heating source in your home.