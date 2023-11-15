SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in the hospital after a rollover accident in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., Springfield FD was called to 92 Pendleton Avenue for a motor vehicle accident with a roll over. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, one person was extricated from the vehicle and brought to a local hospital where they are expected to be okay.

