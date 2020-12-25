Springfield firefighter taken to Boston hospital for serious burn injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield firefighter is spending their Christmas Eve in the burn unit of a Boston hospital after being trapped in a house fire early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at a home Pennsylvania Avenue in Springfield.







According to Springfield fire officials, two firefighters had become trapped in the burning home while fighting the fire. One of the firefighters was rushed to the burn center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

No other serious injuries were reported, but the house was a total loss.

The two people who lived there are being assisted by the Red Cross.