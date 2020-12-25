Springfield firefighter taken to Boston hospital for serious burn injuries

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield firefighter is spending their Christmas Eve in the burn unit of a Boston hospital after being trapped in a house fire early Thursday morning. 

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at a home Pennsylvania Avenue in Springfield. 

Firefighter injured, two without a home after fire on Pennsylvania Avenue in Springfield

According to Springfield fire officials, two firefighters had become trapped in the burning home while fighting the fire. One of the firefighters was rushed to the burn center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. 

No other serious injuries were reported, but the house was a total loss. 

The two people who lived there are being assisted by the Red Cross. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today