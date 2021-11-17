Springfield firefighter union agrees to city’s merit pay

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield firefighter union IAFF Local 648 has agreed to merit bonus pay from the city of Springfield on Wednesday.
The union joins the many groups that have now accepted merit pay for their members, which includes the Springfield Fire Chiefs Association. IAFF Local 648 represents firefighters of the Springfield Fire Department.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno sent 22News the following statement:
“I want to thank Human Resource and Labor Relations Director Attorney William Mahoney, Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi and the Union leadership of IAFF Local 648 for working together and negotiating this merit bonus pay in good faith. I am pleased to announce that the leadership of IAFF Local 648 has signed and returned their merit bonus pay agreements, per collective bargaining law and Human Resources statues. The members of the IAFF Local 648 that have been identified as going above and beyond throughout this COVID-19 pandemic will be rewarded with an amount that can reach a maximum of $5,000 – with no exceptions. Again, we have been and will remain consistent with our merit pay in rewarding all of our brave and dedicated city employees for going above and beyond. In addition, I believe my Administration is one, if not the only one in the Commonwealth currently extending and issuing this extra benefit. We will continue our fair review process and distribution of these merit bonus pay allotments for our city side employees.”Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno