SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters are working to put out a fire on Hollywood Street Wednesday morning.

Photos shared by the department show a single-family home heavily damaged by the fire with a large amount of smoke coming from the second floor and the roof.

Credit: Springfield Fire Department

Credit: Springfield Fire Department

Credit: Springfield Fire Department

Credit: Springfield Fire Department







According to Springfield Fire Chief Drew Piemonte, heavy smoke could be seen on the second floor of the home. Everyone made it out of the home safely, including the family dog.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire. Red Cross has been called to help the family members that lived in the home.

22News has a crew on the way and will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.