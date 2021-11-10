Springfield firefighters and officers compete in Beyond the Badge Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a battle on the court between Springfield’s law enforcement and the fire department Wednesday.

The annual Beyond the Badge Classic Basketball tournament was held at the Hall of Fame Wednesday night. The Springfield Fire Department took on the Springfield Police Department and the Hamden Country Sheriff’s Department.

Before the game, kids who participate in the Shoot Hoops C3 citywide program were able to shoot around with the department players. Organizers say, events like this are important to bring the community together.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi told 22News, “To come and support the kids of the city of Springfield and show them that we have better days ahead of us and it takes a village. It takes a community to make one person and one community better and that’s what today is the foundation for.”

The Springfield Fire Department came out on top Wednesday, beating the law enforcement team.