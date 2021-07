SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department assisted in getting a person out of a vehicle after a car accident near Walnut Street Thursday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, a car accident occurred in a parking lot off of Walnut Street. Photos shared by the fire department show a vehicle on top of the hood of another vehicle. Firefighters has to help get a person out of the vehicle.

Credit: Springfield Fire Department

No word on any injuries at this time.