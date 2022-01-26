Springfield firefighters called to Westford Avenue house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Fire crews were called to a reported structure fire on Westford Avenue for a structure fire on Wednesday evening.

According to Springfield Fire Department, crews are working on the house fire on 115 Western Avenue. Westford Avenue is closed off to traffic from Gunn Square playground to Wilbraham Road. No time was given for when the road will be reopened. Springfield Fire Department told 22News that all companies are working on the fire at this time.

“I saw the fire trucks coming in and the flames coming out.” said Jorge Perez, Springfield resident. “They’re good people, they’re good people. They’re good neighbors. This is a good neighborhood.”

It’s unclear if there was anyone injured at this time, however two ambulances were reported to be at the site of the fire. This is a developing story. 22News will continue to provide updates as more information is available.