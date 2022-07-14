SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Fire Department responded to Belmont Avenue for a 3-car crash Thursday evening.
According to a social media post by Springfield Fire Department, Springfield fire crews were called to a three-car accident at 732 Belmont Avenue at around 8:52 p.m. Thursday evening. Three people were treated for minor injuries.
MAP: 732 Belmont Avenue in Springfield
PHOTOS:
No further information has been released as of this time. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.