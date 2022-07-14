SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Fire Department responded to Belmont Avenue for a 3-car crash Thursday evening.

According to a social media post by Springfield Fire Department, Springfield fire crews were called to a three-car accident at 732 Belmont Avenue at around 8:52 p.m. Thursday evening. Three people were treated for minor injuries.

No further information has been released as of this time. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.