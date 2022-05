SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters are working on a reported structure fire on Dwight Street Wednesday night.

According to a social media post by Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were called to 1575 Dwight Street for a structure fire. All companies are working on the fire at this time.

MAP: Dwight Street in Springfield

No further information has been released as of this time. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is given.