SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters put out a reported house fire on Calhoun Street Thursday afternoon.

According to a social media post by Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were called to 25-27 Calhoun Street for a reported house fire at around 4 p.m.

Courtesy of Springifeld Fire Department

MAP: 25-27 Calhoun Street in Springfield

11 people were left without a home as a result of the fire and are being aided by the Red Cross. One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.