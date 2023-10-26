SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Seniors learned about fire safety and how to operate a fire extinguisher with the Springfield Fire Department on Thursday.

The program was held at the Clodo Concepcion Community Center. People first gathered in the gym to learn about fire safety and how to maintain fire extinguishers. Then, the group went outside to the parking lot where a fire was set inside a barrel. After firefighters demonstrated the proper procedure on how to use the extinguisher people were able to try it for themselves.

Juan Self said he never used an extinguisher before and found this program helpful, “For me for the elderly people who may be alone, they know how to use it now.”

“Keeping a fire extinguisher accessible, at least one on every level of the home, while it’s not mandated, it’s recommended to have one. In case there is a situation in the home, that can help you exit,” Eric Rosa, Head of Public Education of the Springfield Fire Department said.

Firefighters said to remain 6 to 8 feet from the fire and hold the extinguisher by the nozzle. also, remember the acronym PASS:

for squeeze, squeeze the lever S for sweep, sweep from side to side.