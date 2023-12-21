SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department is giving out toys for families in need Thursday night.

From 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., firefighters will be outside the Springfield Fire Department Dispatch Center on Roosevelt Avenue to hand out toys. The event is drive-thru only and every vehicle will need to have a child and guardian present to receive gifts. The fire department recommends having your vehicle’s trunk cleared out for them to place gifts.

Springfield Police will be guiding traffic in the area. Families are asked to enter the fire station only from Blunt Park Road via State Street. Traffic on Roosevelt Avenue will be prohibited from entering. Vehicles leaving the dispatch center will be directed to take Roosevelt Avenue north towards Bay Street.