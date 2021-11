SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Springfield Fire Department helped deliver a baby Sunday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, at around 11:05 a.m. crews were called for a report of a woman in labor. Members of Truck 2, Lt. Prendergrast, firefighter Fred Lyons, and firefighter Andre Postell assisted in the delivery of a baby girl.

Fire Capt. Drew Garrett says the mom and baby were taken to a local hospital and are doing well.