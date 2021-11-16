Springfield firefighters put out car fire on Kulig Street

BOSTON, Mass. (State House News Service)--Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took her oath of office Tuesday as the third person to lead the city this year, pledging to focus on both the big and the small.

"Every streetlight, every pothole, every park, every classroom lays the foundation for greater change," the 36-year-old Roslindale resident said after she was sworn in over a Bible held by her husband, Conor Pewarski, and sons, Blaise and Cass. "Not only is it possible for Boston to deliver basic city services and generational change, it is absolutely necessary in this moment," she said. "We'll tackle our biggest challenges by getting the small things right, by getting city hall out of City Hall, into our neighborhoods, block by block, street by street."