Springfield firefighters put out car fire on Kulig Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters worked to put out a car fire on Kulig Street Monday afternoon.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined to cause of the fire was a mechanical malfunction.
No injuries were reported.
