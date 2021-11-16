Springfield firefighters put out car fire on Kulig Street

Hampden County

Credit: Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters worked to put out a car fire on Kulig Street Monday afternoon.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined to cause of the fire was a mechanical malfunction.

No injuries were reported.

