Springfield firefighters put out fire at vacant commercial building near Mill St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An early Sunday morning fire has been put out by the Springfield Fire Department in the Forest Park neighborhood.

The building that was on fire was on the corner of Dickinson Street and Locust Street, right at end of Mill Street. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the building is a vacant commercial building. Springfield firefighters arrived around 2:30 a.m. to put out the fire.

When our 22News crews arrived, they saw plumes of smoke coming from the building. About an hour into being at the incident, flames could still be seen coming from the roof. At least a dozen firefighters were working on the fire using several different tools and methods.

No injuries were reported and no one’s home was affected.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.