SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross is assisting three people Monday following a house fire on Dwight Road in Springfield.

Springfield firefighters were called to a home on Dwight Road Monday afternoon for a house fire. Smoke could be seen coming from the attic of the building. Windows were damaged and firefighters could be seen using a chainsaw on the roof to help find any other sources of fire.

There were no injuries in the fire. Three people are temporarily without a home and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating the cause of the fire.