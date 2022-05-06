SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters put out a house fire on Worcester Street Friday evening.

According to a social media post by the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were called to 1349 Worcester Street for a reported structure fire. Firefighters made a rescue from the first floor and the resident was taken to a local hospital.

Courtesy of Springfield Fire Dept.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad. 22News will continue to provide updates as more information is released.