SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters put out a house fire on Worcester Street Friday evening.
According to a social media post by the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were called to 1349 Worcester Street for a reported structure fire. Firefighters made a rescue from the first floor and the resident was taken to a local hospital.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad. 22News will continue to provide updates as more information is released.