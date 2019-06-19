Springfield firefighters quickly put out mobile home fire

Breaking News
by: Ariana Tourangeau

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to a small fire beneath a home on Mobile Home Way early Wednesday morning.

Springfield Fire Department Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, around 1:54 a.m. the fire department quickly put out a fire that was in a crawl space beneath a home on 85 Mobile Home Way in Springfield.

Captain Tetreault said the resident was not displaced and no injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad determined the cause to be an overheated electrical wire which caused the insulation to smolder.

