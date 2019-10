SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters rescued a cat from a tree in Springfield Saturday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews responded to a call around 12 p.m. Saturday for a cat stuck in a tree at 91 Park Street.

Members of Truck 1 performed a successful rescue.

The cat was dropped off at the Dakine Humane Society in Springfield because the owner couldn’t be found.