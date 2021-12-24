Springfield firefighters rescue person from vehicle after accident near Blunt Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person had to be rescued out of their vehicle by emergency services after a car struck a fence near Blunt Park in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the accident occurred near 1800 Roosevelt Ave. in Springfield Friday night. Our 22News crew could see a vehicle severely damaged and tangled in a fence near the road.

Firefighters had to assist in removing a person from the vehicle. The person was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.