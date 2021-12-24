Springfield firefighters rescue person from vehicle after accident near Blunt Park

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person had to be rescued out of their vehicle by emergency services after a car struck a fence near Blunt Park in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the accident occurred near 1800 Roosevelt Ave. in Springfield Friday night. Our 22News crew could see a vehicle severely damaged and tangled in a fence near the road.

Firefighters had to assist in removing a person from the vehicle. The person was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories