One person killed in overnight Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was killed in an overnight house fire on Montmorenci Street in Springfield’s North End Tuesday morning.

The Springfield Fire Department confirmed that one person has died from the fire. Firefighters have not identified the victim.

Our 22News crew saw 7 fire trucks and multiple ambulances on the street, as firefighters worked to put the fire out at around 1:30AM Tuesday morning.

Montmorenci Street is currently closed to traffic.

This is a developing story, and 22News will continue to cover this story and bring you any new information as soon as we get it.