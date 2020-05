SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters have been called to a brush fire on Wilbraham Road in Springfield late Thursday afternoon.

The Springfield Fire Department said crews are at 1050 Wilbraham Road working to control and put out the large brush fire as of 4:30 p.m.

The department’s Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating what caused the brush fire.

No word on any road closures at this time.

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

