Springfield firefighters working to put out fire at MLK Presbyterian Church

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Springfield are working to put out a fire at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Presbyterian Church in the city’s Mason Square area Monday morning.

Our 22News crew could see Springfield firefighters cutting holes through the roof of the building, located at 14 Concord Terrace, as smoke continued to billow out of multiple locations.

Ronn Johnson of Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services told 22News the roof of the church was just replaced a few weeks ago, after the congregation held a fundraising campaign. Johnson said they have seen multiple incidents of vandalism around the church in recent weeks.

The congregation, which was established back in 1979, has about 50 members currently.

22News is covering this story, and will bring you the latest as it becomes available.