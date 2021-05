SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are working to put out a fire on Earl Street in Springfield Thursday morning

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire is located at 74 Earl Street and started on the second floor just before 7 a.m. Three people jumped out the window and were taken to the hospital. They are expected to be okay.

There was significant damage to the second and third floors. The Springfield Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.