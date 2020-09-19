Springfield firefighters working to put out fire on Mansfield Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters have been called to Mansfield Street for a building on fire.

The Springfield Fire Department has requested for assistance from nearby stations to help put out the fire.

Our 22News crew saw the front of the building heavily damaged. A car in the front of the house was also heavily burned and flames could seen coming from the front of the vehicle. Debris of what looked like the front porch was broken down into rubble in front of the house.

22News will provide more information as soon as we get it.