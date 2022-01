SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters are on Prospect Street early Tuesday morning for a fire.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews are working to put out the fire at a building on 71 Prospect Street.

SFD “On Scene “ 71 Prospect St. Working Fire second alarm has been struck all companies are operating at this time pic.twitter.com/btEyhm0Kp8 — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) January 4, 2022

No other information is available at this time. 22News will continue to follow this story and report any new information on air and on WWLP.com.