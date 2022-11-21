SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Milton Bradley School students are taking part in real-life projects to learn what it means to be a good citizen.

Students were recently expected to answer this question:

“How can we, as good citizens, help animals in our community?”

Starting a donation drive for the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield was the answer. First-graders learned what supplies the shelter needed. Posters and videos were then created to help retrieve everything. They handed over all their donations on Monday.

22News spoke to the principal to see why it’s important for students to give back to the community. “We just think its really important to get our kids out there, in the community. Know what services are out here and how they can help and be members of our society”, said Milton Bradley School Principal Kristen Hughes.

Kaitlyn Holloway Dakin Humane Society Community Engagement manager adds, “I love seeing youth get so involved in the community and their compassion for animals just really shine through.”

These cleaning and food donations are a huge contribution for the fostered and in-house care animals. Projects similar to this one will be carried out during the rest of the school year.