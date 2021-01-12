Springfield first responders begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – First responders in the city of Springfield began receiving their COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday.

A vaccination clinic was set up at the Boland School. As of 1:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, more than 220 first responders had been vaccinated.

Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told 22News mass vaccinations is a critical set in getting us out of this pandemic, “What’s more important that we vaccinate as many people as possible to receive herd immunity. It is then we’ll get back to some semblance of normal, so this is critical.”

Springfield’s first responders COVID-19 vaccine clinic continues through Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today