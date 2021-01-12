Springfield first responders begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – First responders in the city of Springfield began receiving their COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday.

A vaccination clinic was set up at the Boland School. As of 1:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, more than 220 first responders had been vaccinated.

Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told 22News mass vaccinations is a critical set in getting us out of this pandemic, “What’s more important that we vaccinate as many people as possible to receive herd immunity. It is then we’ll get back to some semblance of normal, so this is critical.”

Springfield’s first responders COVID-19 vaccine clinic continues through Friday.