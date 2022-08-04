SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A bond was building in Springfield Thursday night between law enforcement divisions and young children.

Members from the Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative, Forest Park’s Springfield Police Department and Mason Square C-3 battled it out in an all-star basketball game. The game is to help strengthen the connection between first responders and the community’s younger kids who are growing up in difficult situations.

Eddie Caisse of the Hampden County Sherriff’s Department told 22News, “We can reach a lot of kids and even though there are so many kids growing up in poverty situations, and tough neighborhoods where the negativity is pulling on them. I can see that through the coaches and volunteers you can redirect their lives.”

The C-3’s hold many events throughout the year through different sports to engage with the community and help those who may be struggling.