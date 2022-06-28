SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Eagle Financial Credit Union hosted a first-time home buyer seminar in Springfield.

“Partner with the right team, partner with people you feel comfortable with at American Eagle. We have a team of folks you can work with. There is affordable housing out there, and I think lending is affordable which means you just need to work with the right team to find the right product,” said Patty Mason, Vice President of American Eagle Financial Credit Union

This free event was designed to take any worries out of the home-buying process. To learn more about American Eagle Financial Credit Union, click here.