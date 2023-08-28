SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Native-American Tribal Council of Western Massachusetts will be hosting its annual flag-raising ceremony in Springfield on Monday.

According to the City of Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno will be giving a proclamation to highlight Native American Heritage Month in November. The flag-raising will take place on Monday at 3:00 p.m. on the front steps of Springfield City Hall.

Mayor Sarno states, “It is always important that we honor our Native Americans for not only their legacy but also what they continue to do for our Springfield community.”

Native American Heritage Month celebrates the diverse and rich culture, history, and traditions of Native people, according to the National Day Calander. This month is also a chance to learn about the different tribes and raise awareness about the struggles native people faced as well as in the present.

President George H. W. Bush approved a joint resolution designating November 1990 National American Indian Heritage Month.