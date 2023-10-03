SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Italian Heritage Month is now underway, and in Springfield green, white, and red are flying high to celebrate the country and culture in the city.

Hundreds gathering for the Italian flag raising at City Hall this Monday evening, including Italian Cultural Center members and elected officials who talked about their Italian heritage. Mayor Domenic Sarno read the proclamation to officially declare this month Italian Heritage Month in Springfield.

He tells 22News how generations of italian immigrants have helped shape the city. “When you look upon it, they built much of the city, built much of the state, built much of the country. And all fields of endeavours, Italian Americans have excelled,” said Sarno.

Sarno adds when you look at the Italian flag, it represents hard work, family and faith. And to remember that the city is a melting pot, not only celebrating Italian culture, but all cultures.

