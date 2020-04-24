Springfield food pantry serving more people than ever

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As all of us are unsure when this pandemic will end, many of those in need are unsure of where they will get their next meal during this time.

Oasis Food Pantry typically serves 500 people during their weekly food distribution. However, last week that number grew to a little more than 2,300 people.

Now that they are serving more people, they needed more room and that’s what brings them to Springfield Central High School Friday morning.

Each car showing up Friday received an assortment of foods that range from meats, fruits, vegetables and dairy products.

Due to the tremendous demand on food banks and food pantries all over the country, many food banks are not able to provide the volume of food necessary for the families.

The Oasis Food Pantry has received donations from multiple organizations including the Springfield Fire Department.

The Oasis Food Pantry told 22News donations make a big difference, “During all this there is many more people in need than usual so we’re looking for donations from anyone who can provide us with anything extra.”

The pantry mainly get their food from the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts but if you want to donate food or have any questions about the pantry, call 413-505-4574.