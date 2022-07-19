SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Of all days for a summer field trip, the children from the South Hadley YMCA Summer Camp were treated to an excursion taking them to the Springfield Forest Park spray pad.

And what a delightful experience for the visitors along with the neighborhood children who splashed away the ill effects of the brutal heat, a delightful travel choice for the young people from Hampshire County.

Griffin Blackburn told 22News, “We do these field trips, it’s fun! We get to come out here, we get to play around, supervised, we have lunch out there, it’s fun.”

The Forest Park spray pad, and others just as refreshing throughout the Pioneer Valley, designed for really hot days and the many others to follow at least through the end of this week.