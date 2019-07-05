Springfield forms committee to urge resident to fill out census

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Complete Count Committee has been created by Mayor Domenic Sarno and is co-chaired by Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez and Chief of Staff Tom Ashe.

It’s goal is to increase the response rate to the upcoming 2020 census.

“As soon as they send it out to me, I will fill it out,” said Springfield resident Irma Foster.

In a statement, Mayor Sarno said that when it comes to the census, “numbers count.”

“We must make sure our city voices are heard and represented properly in order for all our funding resources to be at maximum capacity,” said Sarno.

The federal government uses census data to determine how billions of dollars of federal funds are dispersed. It’s money that could help communities improve schools, hospitals and roads.

Oyola-Lopez said Springfield is a difficult community to count accurately, because of its population of immigrants, renters, and other hard-to-count groups.

Sarno said the committee will do community outreach through awareness campaigns and with local agencies.

President Trump is still trying to include a citizenship question, to improve enforcement of the Voting Rights Act. Critics say this question could discourage immigrants from participating in the census, and therefore results would be inaccurate.