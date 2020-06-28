1  of  2
Springfield forum focuses on social injustice

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Protests and conversations about race continue to happen across the country and right here in western Massachusetts.

Saturday night a forum was held at City Church on Taylor Street in Springfield. The conversation was all about raising awareness for social injustice and how to actively end it.

Pastor James LaMonthene told 22News, “People are sharing about what Black Lives Matter means to them and how we can as a community care for one another and for what this cause is all about.”

City Church was started 10 years ago on Chesnut Street but recently moved to Taylor Street.

