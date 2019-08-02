Springfield forum invites local candidates running for office

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Youth in Action organization held a forum Thursday night with local candidates running for office in this year’s election.

Candidates for mayor and city council took part in Thursday’s forum. Residents asked questions on topics ranging from public safety to the city’s school system and parent engagement.

One Springfield resident said it’s important for people of all ages to attend these forums.

“It’s important the public be informed. With these issues we need to have a discussion about it,” Efrain Vazquez said. “People need to listen to what we are going through in our community and what our kids are going through.”

The preliminary election to narrow down the candidates for these positions will be held September 10.

Election Day is on November 5.