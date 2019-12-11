Springfield fundraiser honors fallen Worcester firefighter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant, along with Springfield firefighters, hosted a Fallen Hero’s Fundraiser to honor Worcester Lt. Jason Menard Tuesday night.

The event featured live music, food, raffles, and t-shirt sales.

The 39-year old Menard died last month as he battled flames at a home on Stockholm Street in Worcester. Before he died, he saved two of his fellow firefighters.

All of the proceeds from Tuesday’s event go directly towards Lt. Menard’s family.

Will Torres of the Springfield Fire Department told 22News, “It means a lot to us and the community as firefighters to stick together, and when we lose one of our brothers it’s a tough time and and it just brings us all together.”

The fundraiser aimed to raise more than $10,000 for the Menard family.